Last day for the KDUX Cash Keyword! Listen to win $$$

KDUX CASH KEYWORD
Listen 5 times every weekday to KDUX at 7, 9, 1, 3, and 5 for the KDUX Cash Keyword! Listen up because you could get multiple words each time… Text them separately to 67760 to Win $1,000 instantly and win your share of $25,000! Check out the complete rules at KDUX.com.
Here’s Your KDUX Cash Key Word Sponsors:
Monday: Lexar Homes in Centralia
Tuesday: The Roof Dr.
Wednesday: Beacon Pest Control
Thursday: A1-Roofing
Friday: Artic Pub and RV Park
Remember to text the keywords separately to 67760 to Win $1,000 instantly and win your share of $25,000!
Win a wad of cash with the KDUX CASH KEYWORD from The Rock of the Coast, 104.7 KDUX. Listen weekdays at 7, 9, 1, 3, and 5 for the KDUX Cash Keyword! Sponsored by Galway Bay Celtic Music Festival” October 15th through the 21st 2018.
These are the KDUX Cash Keyword OFFICIAL RULES