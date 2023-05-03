Last Clam Dig Of The Season Set: May 4th-14th

Razor clam diggers will get one more opportunity to dig this season as the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has set May 4th through the 14th on Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, and Copalis.

According to the release from WDFW, coastal shellfish biologist Bryce Blumenthal said “This last tide series had lots of happy diggers, and we’re anticipating more of the same for this upcoming tide series to close out the season”.

The daily limit is 20 razor clams instead of the usual 15. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 20 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition.

Not all beaches are open for every dig, diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. The most successful digging occurs within two hours before the listed time of low tide.

Digging is allowed from midnight until 12 p.m. only on May 4-10. Since low tides on May 11-14 are near or after 12 p.m., digging will be allowed from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. for those specific days only.

The following digs during morning (a.m.) low tides are scheduled (digging allowed 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on May 11-14 only):

May 4, Thursday, 6:32 AM; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 5, Friday, 7:10 AM; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 6, Saturday, 7:49 AM; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 7, Sunday, 8:31 AM; -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 8, Monday, 9:15 AM; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 9, Tuesday, 10:03 AM; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 10, Wednesday, 10:57 AM; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 11, Thursday, 11:56 AM; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging allowed 4 AM until 4 PM only)

May 12, Friday, 12:59 PM; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (digging allowed 4 AM until 4 PM only)

May 13, Saturday, 2:03 PM; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging allowed 4 AM until 4 PM only)

May 14, Sunday, 3:03 PM; 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (digging allowed 4 AM until 4 PM only)

WDFW plans to announce tentative digging opportunities in early fall for the 2023-2024 season.