Krist Novoselic’ chats with P.A. on KDUX about Giants In The Trees

Former Nirvana bass player (and Aberdonian) Krist Novoselic’s new band Giants In The Trees will be playing the Bishop Center for Performing Arts on September 22nd. You saw them open up for the Foo Fighters a couple of weeks ago in Seattle which resulted in a partial Nirvana reunion, now you’ll get a chance to see Giants In the Trees in the intimate setting of the Bishop Center. Tickets are just $25 and get them by clicking on link below:

Giants In The Trees – tickets 

Pat Anderson from KDUX Classic Rock interviewed Krist about the gig and his new band:

 

