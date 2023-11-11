KISS Rock Seattle One Final Time

Legendary Rockers KISS ignited Seattle one last time on the End of the Road Tour for over two hours with a 22 song setlist complete with fire, blood and lots of bombastic booms! The four iconic figures of the Demon, Starchild, Spaceman and Cat delighted the enthusiastic crowd with a night of KISS essentials spanning their 50 years in rock. The show opener was, of course, Detroit Rock City with the band hovering high in the sky on top of the stage being lowered on their own individual stage pod-like platforms. Fire, smoke and guitars rip through the Destroyer classic as the crowd goes crazy!. KISS these days is composed of founding members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley who formed the band in 1973 from the ashes of their pre-KISS band ‘Wicked Lester’. Peter Criss and Ace Frehley completed the lineup in time for their debut album in 1974. Tonight’s spectacle was rounded out by Tommy Thayer in the role of Spaceman that he aptly has done since 2003 after Ace Frehely and the band parted ways, and Eric Singer, as the Catman, thought he was actually in the ‘Revenge’ era lineup after the death of Eric Carr in 1991. His early tenure with the band lasted from 1992-1996. He assumed the iconic makeup in 2004 fulltime after a contract with original drummer Peter Criss could not be reached. All together this era of the band has been firm since 2004.

Given this rich history, this was a celebration! 50 years of KISS Army diehards filled the Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center to see their favorite rockers one final time and the band did not disappoint. What’s next for KISS after the End of the Road Tour? Who knows?! My guess is the band won’t fade from KISS-story anytime soon. More assumed KISS Soundboard recordings could be on the way. Plus the band never fails to supply fans with the latest gotta-have merch available on KISSonline.com.

As the final power chord rang out, the thundering bass and drums rolled and confetti fell from the ceiling… fans we’re joyfully eating up this last opportunity to literally ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’… and party every day.

Full setlist:

8:54pm (Pre-Show tape) Led Zeppelin’s ‘Rock And Roll’

Detroit Rock City

Shout it Out Loud

Deuce

War Machine

Heaven’s On Fire

I Love It Loud (Gene Breathes Fire)

Say Yeah

Cold Gin

Guitar Solo (Tommy Thayer)

Lick It Up (w/ The Who’s Won’t Get Fooled Again jam)

Calling Dr. Love

Makin’ Love

Psycho Circus

100,000 Years

Bass Solo (Gene Simmons)

God of Thunder (Gene spits blood)

Love Gun (Paul flies out to the B-stage)

I Was Made For Lovin’ You

Black Diamond (Paul guitar solo)

Encore:

Beth (Eric on white piano rising from under the stage)

Do You Love Me

Roll And Roll All Nite

11:08pm (End of show tape) KISS ‘God Gave Rock and Roll To You’