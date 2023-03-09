KISS Live Nation Pre-Sale Today!

104.7 KDUX is giving you the The Live Nation password for the Nov. 6th show at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle:

PRESALE STARTS: Thursday, March 9 @ 10AM

USE CODE: PLEDGE

The absolute final shows of our final tour, THE END OF THE ROAD TOUR, will kick off this October and culminate in a massive show in the city where it all began. New York City has been a part of our ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so we felt it fitting to culminate our career on stage at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN.

KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started!

Join the #KISSARMY for access to the final #EndOfTheRoadTour Presale tickets. Presale begins March 6th at 10am local time.

Exclusive VIP packages available. Last chance to get the KISS VIP experience.

General On sale begins March 10th at 10am local time.

2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR

Oct 29 Austin, TX Moody Center

Nov 1 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

Nov 3 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Nov 6 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Nov 8 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Nov 10 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Nov 12 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov 13 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Nov 15 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Nov 18 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

Nov 19 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre

Nov 21 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Nov 22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Nov 24 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov 25 Indianapolis. IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov 27 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

Nov 29 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Dec 1 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Dec 2 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Full dates at www.KISSOnline.com/Tour