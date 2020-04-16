      Weather Alert

KISS is in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight at 9pm

Apr 16, 2020 @ 2:00pm
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 20: (L-R) Musicians Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, Eric Singer and Paul Stanley appear onstage to announce their upcoming Motley Crue and KISS co-headlining tour at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on March 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Join us in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown on Thursday at 9pm for KISS! We’ll feature an hour long live set from KISS on their original reunion tour in July of 2000 from the New Jersey Meadowlands.  Listen to KDUX starting at 9pm.

