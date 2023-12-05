KISS Announce Their Digital Avatars Will Live On

Source: YouTube

After 50 years of rock and roll, KISS played their final show that lasted 2 hours and 15 minutes, in New York City on Saturday night (12-2). Then they announced “a new era” for the band… as avatars.

After their last song, ‘Rock And Roll All Nite,’ a video message appeared on the big screens that read “A new KISS era starts now.” That’s when digital avatars of the four members started performing, “God Gave Rock And Roll To You.”

Paul Stanley commented about it online and said: “The band deserves to live on, because the band is bigger than we are.” From this point on, they will perform as digital avatars. The “Avatar KISS” is already available to watch on their website.

After the show, Gene Simmons told reporters that he performed with painful kidney stones. But on a lighter note… the 74-year-old choked up when talking about his mother who passed away 5 years ago… that she was “watching from the side of the stage.”

KISS played their final show at Madison Square Garden in front of 20,000 fans. Their final show in the northwest was November 6th at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.