KISS – All Access Special, tonight on KDUX

The KISS End of the Road tour, kicks off on January 31st in Vancouver Canada. They’ve got two shows sheduled in the northwest Feb. 1st and Feb. 2nd in Tacoma and Portland. We’ll celebrate with a one hour special tonight at 11pm on KDUX. This All Access special takes you behind-the-scenes of their farewell tour with collection with nine classic tracks with interviews from Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer.

It’s KISS – All Access tonight at 111pm on KDUX the Rock of the Coast.