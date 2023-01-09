KDUX Thanks Sheriff Rick Scott for 45 Years of Service

Pat Anderson from KDUX paid tribute to Grays Harbor Sheriff Rick Scott as he retires from 45 years of law enforcement.

P.A. has know Rick for almost the better part of 3 decades. They performed a very popular “Coptalk” Radio Show for KXRO for close to 23 years. They covered everything in crime- policies and procedures, football and even the occasional BBQ recipe.

Rick is a wealth of knowledge, and an irreplaceable champion for law enforcement and the community. We’re sure going to miss him! Happy retirement Rick! You deserve it.