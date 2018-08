KDUX Seahawks Schedule

KDUX is the Hawk of the Coast so join us as the Seattle Seahawks fire up the pre-season this Thursday with the Indianapolis Colts 5:00pm pre-game!

2018 Seattle Seahawks Radio Schedule

(All times listed are Pacific)

Preseason

Day Date Opponent Kickoff Pre-Game Start

Thursday Aug. 9 Indianapolis Colts 7:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 18 at Los Angeles Chargers 7:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.

Friday Aug. 24 at Minnesota Vikings 5:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m.

Thursday Aug. 30 Oakland Raiders 7:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.

Regular Season

Sunday Sept. 9 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. 11:00 a.m.

Monday Sept. 17 at Chicago Bears 5:15 p.m. 3:00 p.m.

Sunday Sept. 23 Dallas Cowboys 1:25 p.m. 11:00 a.m.

Sunday Sept. 30 at Arizona Cardinals 1:05 p.m. 11:00 a.m.

Sunday Oct. 7 Los Angeles Rams 1:25 p.m. 11:00 a.m.

Sunday Oct. 14 at Oak Raiders (London) 10:00 a.m. 8:00 a.m.

Sunday Oct. 21 Bye Week

Sunday Oct. 28 at Detroit Lions 10:00 a.m. 8:00 a.m.

Sunday Nov. 4 Los Angeles Chargers 1:05 p.m. 11:00 a.m.

Sunday Nov. 11 at Los Angeles Rams 1:25 p.m. 11:00 a.m.

Thursday Nov. 15 Green Bay Packers 5:20 p.m. 3:00 p.m.

Sunday Nov. 25 at Carolina Panthers 10:00 a.m. 8:00 a.m.

Sunday Dec. 2 San Francisco 49ers 5:20 p.m. 3:00 p.m.

Monday Dec. 10 Minnesota Vikings 5:15 p.m. 3:00 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 16 at San Francisco 49ers 1:05 p.m. 11:00 a.m.

Sunday Dec. 23 Kansas City Chiefs 5:20 p.m. 3:00 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 30 Arizona Cardinals 1:25 p.m. 11 a.m.