KDUX Seahawks Grand Prize Winner!

Congratulations to Gary Lutz of Aberdeen, our KDUX “12 Weeks For The 12’s” Grand Prize winner! He won 4 tickets to the Seattle Seahawks from Whitney’s Chevrolet! Gary’s winning entry came from the Place To Be bar in Hoquiam, Wa.

Big Thanks to our sponsors!

IN ABERDEEN: A-1 Roofing, Samurai Sushi Bar & Grill, Wiitamaki Jewelry, Qmart, and Aberdeen Office Equipment

IN HOQUIAM: The Roof Doctor, 8th Street Ale House, ResCom Flooring, and The Place to Be Bar

IN OCEAN SHORES: Quinault Beach Resort & Casino

IN EAST COUNTY: “It’s Worth the Drive” to Whitney’s Chevrolet in Montesano, or enter at at Harbor Garden & Brewing Supply in Elma

Go Hawks!

 

 

 

