KDUX Poll: Eddie Van Halen Favorites

Oct 28, 2020 @ 4:34pm

We posed to you the question of your favorite Eddie Van Halen tracks as we remember the guitar great and mourn his loss. Music is a great way to appreciate and honor this inspirational, musical genius.

Here are your Favorites in order: (Agree? Disagree?)

Eruption / You Really Got Me

1984 / Jump

Panama

Running with the Devil

Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love

Jamie’s Cryin’

Dance The Night Away

Why Can’t This Be Love

Hot For Teacher

Unchained

I’m The One/Atomic Punk (Tie)

Feel Your Love Tonight

Mean Street

On Fire

Beautiful Girls

And The Cradle Will Rock

Everybody Wants Some

Where Have All The Good Times Gone

Hear Bout It Later

Best of Both Worlds 

Romeo Delight

Black & Blue

Light Up The Sky

Dreams 

Poundcake

Good Enough

5150

Summer Nights

Little Guitars

Don’t Tell Me What Love Can Do

I’ll Wait

Drop Dead Legs

Take Your Whiskey Home

DOA

Humans Being

Secrets

Me Wise Magic

She’s The Woman 

 

