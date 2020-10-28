KDUX Poll: Eddie Van Halen Favorites
We posed to you the question of your favorite Eddie Van Halen tracks as we remember the guitar great and mourn his loss. Music is a great way to appreciate and honor this inspirational, musical genius.
Here are your Favorites in order: (Agree? Disagree?)
Eruption / You Really Got Me
1984 / Jump
Panama
Running with the Devil
Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love
Jamie’s Cryin’
Dance The Night Away
Why Can’t This Be Love
Hot For Teacher
Unchained
I’m The One/Atomic Punk (Tie)
Feel Your Love Tonight
Mean Street
On Fire
Beautiful Girls
And The Cradle Will Rock
Everybody Wants Some
Where Have All The Good Times Gone
Hear Bout It Later
Best of Both Worlds
Romeo Delight
Black & Blue
Light Up The Sky
Dreams
Poundcake
Good Enough
5150
Summer Nights
Little Guitars
Don’t Tell Me What Love Can Do
I’ll Wait
Drop Dead Legs
Take Your Whiskey Home
DOA
Humans Being
Secrets
Me Wise Magic
She’s The Woman