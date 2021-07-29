KDUX Pays Tribute to Dusty Hill of ZZ Top Tonight at 8pm
SINGAPORE - SEPTEMBER 25: Billy Gibbons (R) and Dusty Hill of ZZ Top perform on stage on day 2 of the F1 Rocks Singapore concert at Fort Canning Park on September 25, 2009 in Singapore. (Photo by Alphonso Chan/Getty Images)
KDUX was sad to learn of the devastating loss of ZZ Top bass player and singer Dusty Hill this morning at 72 years of age. ZZ Top is a band that has resonated in our lives with those Texas blues for over 50 years…
A post on the band’s facebook page reads:
“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.”
You will be missed greatly, amigo.
Tonight at 8pm on Rick Rocks those Texas blues dedicated to Dusty in the key of C. Tune in and rock on, Compadre.