KDUX Interview with Miss GH Kuinn Karaffa on her reign

The Miss Grays Harbor/Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen Pageant is this Saturday night at 7pm at the 7th St. Theatre in Hoquiam. Kuinn joins P.A. on KDUX one last time as Miss Grays Harbor before handing over the crown.

Tickets are $25 for general seating and $35 for Golden Circle seating.

Tickets are available at Harbor Drug, online, from Contestants and Miss Grays Harbor Staff and at the door.

This is the first step for girls between 13 – 17 in the Miss Outstanding Teen or 18 – 23 in the Miss to Miss America. The Miss America organization is the largest scholarship provider for women in America.