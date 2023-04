Very exciting news! And it’s been a long time coming… The Rock of the Coast is getting back to it’s mid-west roots starting today! We’ll now be known as KDUX – THE POLKA KING! All your favorite polka hits 24/7… You’ll hear songs like; the Beer Polka, the Polka Waltz, Funky Polka, Polka Polka Polka AND our favorite… RAP POLKA! Tune in starting today with P.A. on the POLKA KING, KDUX!