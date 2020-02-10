KDUX Concert Calendar

Rock concert
Alter Bridge Feb. 26th The Moore Theatre Seattle
TOOL March 11th at Portland Moda Center
Alice Cooper and Lita Ford McCaw Hall Seattle April 20th
Journey & Pretenders at the Gorge May 16th
James Taylor & His All-Star Band with special guest Jackson Browne Tacoma Dome May 24
Steely Dan & Steve Winwood June 4th at the WRA
Bon Jovi w/ Brian Adams June 10th Tacoma Dome
Ozzy Osbourne No More Tours 2 July 11th Tacoma Dome!
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer Friday July 17th at T-Mobile Park Seattle
Foreigner, Kansas and Europe July 17 the Ridgefield, 18th WRA.
Megadeth and Lamb of God July 25th at the WRA
Guns N’ Roses Aug. 2nd T-Mobile Park in Seattle
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison & Joan Jett Sept. 2nd T-Mobile Park Seattle
The Black Crowes September 4 @ White River Sep 5 @ Ridgefield, WA
The Doobie Brothers Sept 5th at WRA
Nickelback & Stone Temple Pilots & Switchfoot Sept. 11th at WRA
Roger Waters Tacoma Dome Sept. 19th onsale 1/31 at 10am
Sammy Hagar & The Circle — featuring Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham — are teaming up with Whitesnake and Night Ranger Sep. 15th Ridgefeild and 16th WRA.
KISS Sept. 19th at the Gorge, Sept 20th at Ridgefield.
Locally:
The Olson Bros Band in the Ocean Lounge at Quinault Beach Resort and Casino this Friday and Saturday!
The Lalas Burlesque Girls will be in the Great Hall on Friday!