      Weather Alert

KDUX Concert Calendar

Feb 10, 2020 @ 12:02pm
Rock concert

The KDUX Concert Calendar brought to you by Quinault Beach Resort & Casino  -Live Entertainment in the Ocean Lounge every Friday and Saturday night.

Alter Bridge Feb. 26th The Moore Theatre Seattle

TOOL March 11th at Portland Moda Center

Alice Cooper and Lita Ford McCaw Hall Seattle April 20th 

Journey & Pretenders at the Gorge May 16th 

James Taylor & His All-Star Band with special guest Jackson Browne  Tacoma Dome May 24

Steely Dan & Steve Winwood June 4th at the WRA

Bon Jovi w/ Brian Adams June 10th Tacoma Dome 

Ozzy Osbourne No More Tours 2 July 11th Tacoma Dome! 

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer Friday July 17th at T-Mobile Park Seattle 

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe July 17 the Ridgefield, 18th WRA. 

Megadeth and Lamb of God July 25th at the WRA

Guns N’ Roses Aug. 2nd T-Mobile Park in Seattle 

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison & Joan Jett Sept. 2nd T-Mobile Park Seattle 

The Black Crowes September 4  @ White River Sep 5 @ Ridgefield, WA 

The Doobie Brothers Sept 5th at WRA

Nickelback & Stone Temple Pilots & Switchfoot Sept. 11th at WRA

Roger Waters Tacoma Dome Sept. 19th onsale 1/31 at 10am

Sammy Hagar & The Circle — featuring Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham — are teaming up with Whitesnake and Night Ranger Sep. 15th Ridgefeild and 16th WRA.

KISS Sept. 19th at the Gorge, Sept 20th at Ridgefield. 

 

Locally:

The Olson Bros Band in the Ocean Lounge at Quinault Beach Resort and Casino this Friday and Saturday! 

The Lalas Burlesque Girls will be in the Great Hall on Friday!

Trending Posts
Interviews
Concert Calendar
What's up?
We have a winner!!! $6000 in prizes in the Twelve Months of Christmas Contest!
It's Official: Motley Crue, Def Leppard & Poison to Rock Stadium Tour with Joan Jett