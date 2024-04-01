The KDUX Concert Calendar

Black Crowes – Seattle Wa April 15th McCaw Hall

Steele Panther – April 25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Rolling Stones May 15th at Lumen Field in Seattle. Tickets on sale this week.

Pearl Jam – Moda Center in Portland 5/10, Two Seattle shows 5/28 & 5/30.

Billy Joel – T-Mobile Park in Seattle May 24th

Red Hot Chilli Peppers May 31st at the Gorge at George, Wa.

Doobie Brothers w/ Robert Cray Saturday, June 15th White River Amphitheatre

Alanis Morissette w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade Saturday, August 3

Sammy Hagar – The Best of All Worlds Tour: Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham & Joe Satriani. (Loverboy) August 14 – Ridgefield, WA Amphitheater

Robert Plant & Allison Krause Seattle, Wa 8/16 and 8/17

Foo Fighters Aug. 18th T-Mobile Park in Seattle

Train & Reo Speedwagon Saturday, August 31 White River Amphitheatre

Foreigner – Aug. 30th at the Wa. State Fair in Puyallup.

Metallica Aug. 30, and Sept 1 2024 at Lumen Field in Seattle

Def Leppard & Journey- Sept 4 – Seattle @ T-Mobile Park with Cheap Trick

Stone Temple Pilots and Live – 09/05 – (Wenatchee) Mansfield, WA @ Xfinity Center +

Heart w/ Cheap Trick “Royal Flush Tour” – Moda Center in Portland Sept. 17th

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd (co-headline) w/ The Outlaws Sat, Sep. 21 WRA

Steve Miller Band – Sep 22 Wa State Fair in Puyallup On-sale – Friday, March 29, 10:00 a.m.

Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas -= T-Mobile Sep 23

Korn – Gojira and Spiritbox Oct. 10th Tacoma Dome

Iron Maiden October 16, 2024 Tacoma Dome