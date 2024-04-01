KDUX Concert Calendar
The KDUX Concert Calendar
brought to you by
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino!
Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere in the Ocean Lounge with a number of TV screens playing all of your favorite sports games!
Black Crowes – Seattle Wa April 15th McCaw Hall
Steele Panther – April 25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Rolling Stones May 15th at Lumen Field in Seattle. Tickets on sale this week.
Pearl Jam – Moda Center in Portland 5/10, Two Seattle shows 5/28 & 5/30.
Billy Joel – T-Mobile Park in Seattle May 24th
Red Hot Chilli Peppers May 31st at the Gorge at George, Wa.
Doobie Brothers w/ Robert Cray Saturday, June 15th White River Amphitheatre
Alanis Morissette w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade Saturday, August 3
Sammy Hagar – The Best of All Worlds Tour: Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham & Joe Satriani. (Loverboy) August 14 – Ridgefield, WA Amphitheater
Robert Plant & Allison Krause Seattle, Wa 8/16 and 8/17
Foo Fighters Aug. 18th T-Mobile Park in Seattle
Train & Reo Speedwagon Saturday, August 31 White River Amphitheatre
Foreigner – Aug. 30th at the Wa. State Fair in Puyallup.
Metallica Aug. 30, and Sept 1 2024 at Lumen Field in Seattle
Def Leppard & Journey- Sept 4 – Seattle @ T-Mobile Park with Cheap Trick
Stone Temple Pilots and Live – 09/05 – (Wenatchee) Mansfield, WA @ Xfinity Center +
Heart w/ Cheap Trick “Royal Flush Tour” – Moda Center in Portland Sept. 17th
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd (co-headline) w/ The Outlaws Sat, Sep. 21 WRA
Steve Miller Band – Sep 22 Wa State Fair in Puyallup On-sale – Friday, March 29, 10:00 a.m.
Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas -= T-Mobile Sep 23
Korn – Gojira and Spiritbox Oct. 10th Tacoma Dome
Iron Maiden October 16, 2024 Tacoma Dome