KDUX Concert Calendar

Shinedown in Everett at the Angel of the Winds arena May 7, May 9 at Moda Center in Portland

Duran Duran May 31st and June 1st May 31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Ringo Starr & his All Star Band June 4th in Seattle

Blink 182 June 25th at the Climate Pledge Arena

Nickelback June 30th WRA, July 1st Ridgefield Wa.

3 Doors Down and Candlebox July 27 – Airway Heights, WA @ Live at Northern Quest Casino

Kansas 50th Anniversary tour Sep 8 Portland Schnitzer Hall, 9 Seattle Paramount

Ghost w/ Amon Amarth Aug. 4th at the WRA in Auburn

Bryan Adams and Joan Jett & the Black Hearts Aug. 2nd & 3rd Portland and Seattle CPA

Greta Van Fleet Aug. 4 – Seattle @ CPA Aug. 5 Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Smashing Pumpkins “The World Is A Vampire” tour dates

August 5 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre (with Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons)

W.A.S.P. Aug 12 at the Paramount in Seattle

Extreme and Living Color at the Showbox in Seattle Aug. 29th

Metallica Aug. 30, and Sept 1 2024 at Lumen Field in Seattle

Chicago Sept 1st at the Washington State Fair…

Styx with Nancy Wilson’s Heart – Washington State Fair – Thursday, September 21.

Peter Gabriel Oct. 8th at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Guns n’ Roses Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

KISS – Nov. 6th Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena