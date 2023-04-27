KDUX Concert Calendar
The KDUX Concert Calendar brought to you by Quinault Beach Resort and Casino!
Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere in the Ocean Lounge with a number of TV screens playing all of your favorite sports games!
Shinedown in Everett at the Angel of the Winds arena May 7, May 9 at Moda Center in Portland
Duran Duran May 31st and June 1st May 31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Ringo Starr & his All Star Band June 4th in Seattle
Blink 182 June 25th at the Climate Pledge Arena
Nickelback June 30th WRA, July 1st Ridgefield Wa.
3 Doors Down and Candlebox July 27 – Airway Heights, WA @ Live at Northern Quest Casino
Kansas 50th Anniversary tour Sep 8 Portland Schnitzer Hall, 9 Seattle Paramount
Ghost w/ Amon Amarth Aug. 4th at the WRA in Auburn
Bryan Adams and Joan Jett & the Black Hearts Aug. 2nd & 3rd Portland and Seattle CPA
Greta Van Fleet Aug. 4 – Seattle @ CPA Aug. 5 Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Smashing Pumpkins “The World Is A Vampire” tour dates
August 5 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre (with Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons)
W.A.S.P. Aug 12 at the Paramount in Seattle
Extreme and Living Color at the Showbox in Seattle Aug. 29th
Metallica Aug. 30, and Sept 1 2024 at Lumen Field in Seattle
Chicago Sept 1st at the Washington State Fair…
Styx with Nancy Wilson’s Heart – Washington State Fair – Thursday, September 21.
Peter Gabriel Oct. 8th at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle
Guns n’ Roses Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
KISS – Nov. 6th Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena