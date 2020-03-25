KDUX Classic Concert featuring Motley Crue
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Singer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars and bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue perform during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
If the “stay at home order” has you bored silly…KDUX to the rescue! We’re digging deep into our vaults for our KDUX Classic Concert Series! Join us tonight at 10pm for a vintage show from Motley Crue. It was recorded live in Devor, California August 14th, 1999. Tune in, log on and listen live to the KDUX Classic Concert Series featuring Motley Crue from 1999 tonight at 10pm.