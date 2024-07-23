 KDUX 12 Weeks For the 12’s – Official Rules 2024       

KDUX 12 Weeks For the 12’s!

Official Rules

July 15th-October 2nd

KDUX, (Alpha Media Grays Harbor) and our sponsors are giving away weekly prizes JULY 15th – October 2nd, 2024 to include Seattle Seahawks tickets, Mariners Tickets and minimum of $100 value gift certificate or merchandise in our weekly drawings

KDUX, Alpha Media-Grays Harbor, its employees, agents, and advertisers will NOT be held responsible for contestants.

The expense, transfer, and transport of all the prizes will be the responsibility of the prize winner. Also, all Federal, State, and other local taxes are the responsibility of the winner.

Entry into this contest constitutes permission to use winner’s name, voice, and likeness for publicity purposes without any additional compensation.

Winners of any and all prizes in the “Twelve Weeks for the 12’s” contest will be asked to sign forms pertaining to Federal Income Tax laws, confirming prize receipt, his or her eligibility, and his or her publicity and liability releases. Forms must be returned to Alpha Media-Grays Harbor, 1308 Coolidge Rd. Aberdeen, WA 98520, within 10 days of receipt. Failure to comply may result in disqualification.

The “Twelve Weeks for the 12’s” contest is open to all entrants 21 years of age or older by the time of the drawing. ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD. No purchase is necessary to enter. The contest is not open to employees of Alpha Media-Grays Harbor dba: KDUX and their immediate households. Also, the contest is not open to contest sponsors, their employees and immediate households, and employees of any other broadcast companies and their immediate households.

Non-compliance with rules by winner(s) may result in forfeiture of prize. KDUX remains the final decision maker in all matters relating to “Twelve weeks for the 12’s” contest.



To obtain a winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Alpha Media – Grays Harbor 1308 Coolidge Road, Aberdeen, WA 98520.