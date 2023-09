Johnny Cash Tribute Show at Lucky Eagle Casino!

LAST TRAIN TO MEMPHIS:

A TRIBUTE TO THE MUSIC OF

JOHNNY CASH

STARRING NEIL MORROW AS THE MAN IN BLACK

Saturday, September 16

Doors 7PM | Concert 8PM

Win tickets on 104.7 KDUX on the Best of Thursday starting at 7:20am

Tickets start at $15 for Star Players at the Rewards Center.

Tickets also available for sale by phone at 800.720.1788.

MUST BE 21 OR OLDER. STARTING PRICE IS SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY.

THE EVENT WILL GO ON SALE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 11th