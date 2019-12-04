It’s Official: Motley Crue, Def Leppard & Poison to Rock Stadium Tour with Joan Jett
After weeks of rumors, Motley Crue made it official today that they, Def Leppard, Poison and special guest Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will rock a stadium tour in 2o20!
Sept. 2nd at T-Mobile Park in Seattle tickets go onsale Friday Dec. 13th at 10am at Live Nation.com.
Motley Crue and Def Leppard will be co-headliners of the tour, with Poison as the opener and Joan Jett & the BlackHearts as the special guest. Def Leppard will close the show in Seattle.
It’s been four years since Motley Crue closed out their farewell tour. The bands increased popularity since releasing “The Dirt” movie and fan demand have obviously changed their minds about retirement. Poison have also been absent from the touring circuit for several years so fan demand should be at an all time high for them as well. Plus, Def Leppard and Joan Jett as newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will make for an incredible night of hits for 80’s rockers.
The Stadium Tour appears to have at least 22 dates; kicking off July 7th at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, with Seattle Sept. 2nd. and Los Angeles Sept. 5th being the last dates on the tour.
For ticket info, click here: Def Leppard, Motley Crue & Poison