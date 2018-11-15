Iron Maiden pre-sale today

British metal legends Iron Maiden are playing the Tacoma Dome Sept. 5th and pre-sale tickets are happening now.

Purchase Your Tickets Today
English metal titans, Iron Maiden, are bringing the Legacy Of The Beast 2019 Tour to a city near you next summer. Get your tickets now by entering the password LEGACY in the Got Offers Code box to unlock tickets right now!

Want to experience Iron Maiden’s blistering performance up close and from some of the best seats? Select the Platinum Ticket option from the seat map.

The pre-sale password code is: LEGACY

 

