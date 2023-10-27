104.7 KDUX 104.7 KDUX Logo

Iron Maiden ‘Future Past’ Tour To Rock Tacoma!

October 27, 2023 7:44AM PDT
Iron Maiden ‘Future Past’ Tour To Rock Tacoma!
Iron Maiden ‘Future Past’ Tour!

British metallers Iron Maiden have announced their 2024 ‘Future Past’ tour will return to the United States and Canada in the fall of 2024. This follows an incredible performance at the PowerTrip Festival in Indio, California. The band will play the Tacoma Dome on October 16th with tickets going On Sale – Friday, November 3 at 10AM

Iron Maiden ticket information HERE!

You can WIN your tickets on KDUX the Rock of the Coast!~ Tune in!

