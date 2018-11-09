Iron Maiden Announce ‘Legacy of the Beast’ North American Tour 2019

British metal legends Iron Maiden are set to bring their “Legacy of the Beast” tour to North America in 2019. Enclosed our dates scheduled for Tacoma and Portland.

July 2019

18 – Sunrise, FL, USA – BB&T Center

20 – Atlanta, GA, USA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

22 – Charlotte, NC, USA – PNC Music Pavilion

24 – Washington DC, USA – Jiffy Lube Live

26 – Brooklyn, NY, USA – Barclays Center

30 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Wells Fargo Center

August 2019

01 – Boston, MA, USA – Xfinity Center

03 – Hartford, CT, USA – Xfinity Theatre

05 – Montreal, QC, CANADA – Bell Centre

07 – Quebec, QC, CANADA – Videotron Centre

09 – Toronto, ON, CANADA – Budweiser Stage

10 – Toronto, ON, CANADA – Budweiser Stage

13 – Buffalo, NY, USA – KeyBank Center

15 – Cincinnati, OH, USA – Riverbend Music Center

17 – Pittsburgh, PA, USA – PPG Paints Arena

19 – Nashville, TN, USA – Bridgestone Arena

22 – Chicago, IL, USA – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

24 – Indianapolis, IL, USA – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

26 – St Paul, MN, USA – Xcel Energy Center

28 – Winnipeg, MB, CANADA – Bell MTS Place

30 – Edmonton, AB, CANADA – Rogers Place

31 – Calgary, AB, CANADA – Scotiabank Saddledome

September 2019

03 – Vancouver, BC, CANADA – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

05 – Tacoma, WA, USA – Tacoma Dome

06 – Portland, OR, USA – Moda Center

09 – Sacramento, CA, USA – Golden 1 Center

10 – Oakland, CA, USA – Oracle Arena

13 – Las Vegas, NV, USA – MGM Grand Garden Arena

14 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Banc of California Stadium

17 – Phoenix, AZ, USA – Talking Stick Resort Arena

19 – Albuquerque, NM, USA – Isleta Amphitheater

21 – Dallas, TX, USA – Dos Equis Pavilion

22 – Houston, TX, USA – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 – San Antonio, TX, USA – AT&T Center

29 – Mexico City, MEXICO – Sports Palace

October 2019

04 – Rio de Janeiro, BRAZIL – Rock In Rio

12 – Buenos Aires, ARGENTINA – Velez Sarsfield Stadium

15 – Santiago, CHILE – Estadio Nacional

No further countries will be added to the above touring schedule.

Tickets go on sale from Friday November 16th, with an exclusive pre-sale for Iron Maiden Fan Club members starting on the 12th – details here.

Support on the 2019 tour comes from The Raven Age. Additionally, Fozzy will be Guests for the Banc of California Stadium show in Los Angeles.

Bruce Dickinson comments,

“We’re immensely proud of this show and we’ve had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe earlier this year. The production is based on our mobile game THE LEGACY OF THE BEAST which basically takes various incarnations of Eddie into many different Maiden Worlds. This inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through different Worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs. It is not that easy designing different Worlds on stage and we put a huge amount of work into this to make it work and the end result we feel is our most spectacular and certainly the most complex show to date. We’ve got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during Aces High, tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvellous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see! And of course we have Eddie, as you’ve never seen him before, and absolutely loads of other surprises. I’ve had the time of my life playing with all these magnificent props on stage, it’s been fantastic, we can’t wait to bring this show to you!”

Steve Harris adds,

“We gave a lot of thought to the set list for this Tour as the songs needed to follow the narrative of the changing worlds of the stage show. We feel we ended up with a very strong and well balanced set mixing songs we haven’t played in many years like Flight Of Icarus, Sign Of The Cross and The Clansman with songs we know the fans want to hear like The Trooper, 2 Minutes To Midnight, The Number Of The Beast, Fear Of The Dark, Run To The Hills, Hallowed Be Thy Name and others, reflecting the journey through the different themes of the show. The whole band is really enjoying this tour and we are really looking forward to seeing everybody again!”

The Legacy Of The Beast Tour production and set list were inspired by Maiden’s free to play mobile game of the same name is available on iOS and Android.

For the 2019 shows, IRON MAIDEN will, in conjunction with the Promoters, be implementing a digital ticketing system in as many venues as possible, to assist in our battle against secondary ticketing. As always, we urge fans to only purchase tickets from approved outlets.

Fans In the US & Canada will once again be able to enjoy a Trooper VIP upgrade package – full details here.