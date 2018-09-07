Hoquiam Loggers’ Playday Court visits the KDUX studio

P.A. & Spody got a visit from the Loggers’ Playday Court on KDUX Friday morning! Lots of events this weekend, check it out:

Loggers’ Playday is Saturday, September 8, in Hoquiam. Each year the festival begins with the Rotary Club’s Famous Pancake Feed. The vendor fair runs from 10 am – 4 pm in downtown Hoquiam. There are food concessions, craft vendors, and other activities to enjoy. At noon check out the Elks Lodge Grand Parade as well as the Lions Salmon Bake at 2:00.

The Festival concludes with HOQUIAM RENOWNED LOGGERS SHOW at 6 pm at the historic Olympic Stadium. Participants from throughout the Northwest participate in events at the evening logging show.

The days festivities end with an impressive fireworks display and offers great family entertainment!