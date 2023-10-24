Heart Announce New Year’s Eve Show In Seattle!

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Ann and Nancy Wilson are back as Heart announced a New Year’s Eve show in Seattle! The sisters Wilson reveal the show will celebrate the new year complete with a Space Needle Fireworks display after the show. Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening will open the night’s festivities. The son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham has created a worthy musical tribute to the band that he himself has played in most notably subbing for his father at the Led Zeppelin reunion referred to as “Celebration Day” at the O2 Arena in London in 2007. Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 1o:00am HERE!

Win them before you can buy them with P.A. & The KDUX Morning Show this Thursday at 7:20am