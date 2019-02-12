Heart announce “Love Alive” Summer Tour with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

KDUX welcomes back HEART!!!
HEART–ANN and NANCY WILSON–will return to the road in 2019 for the
first time in three years with their massive “Love Alive” cross-country
summer tour.
HEART
RETURN TO THE ROAD IN 2019
FOR MASSIVE “LOVE ALIVE” SUMMER TOUR
JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS AND ELLE KING SET TO JOIN FOR
PORTLAND & TACOMA DATES
TACOMA DOME – TACOMA, WA
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
On Sale Friday, February 15 at 10:00 a.m
Produced by Live Nation, the expansive 39-city outing by the
trend-setting, multiple-platinum Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends kicks off
Tuesday, July 9 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO and
will make stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, and more, before
wrapping September 9 at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA.
HEART is excited to be joined by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Elle
King in Portland and Tacoma. Listen to win tickets on the KDUX Best of Thursday at 7:20a!
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 15 at
10:00 AM local time at LiveNation.com.* Citi is the official presale credit card
for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale
tickets beginning Wednesday, February 13 at 10:00 AM local time until
Thursday, February 14 at 10:00 PM local time through Citi’s Private Pass
program. For complete presale details, visit www.citiprivatepass.com.
*Toronto on sale starting at 9:00 AM. local time, St. Louis on sale starting at
11:00 AM local time.
HEART will partner with REVERB for this tour to reduce the environmental
footprint of the events while also engaging fans in local and national causes
each night in the concourse. For more information, visit REVERB.org.