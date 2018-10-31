Happy Halloween from the KDUX Krew!

The KDUX Krew wishes you the very merriest of holidays on All Hollow’s Eve! Happy Halloween, and hold out for the good candy! P.S., if you have to snuff out your Marlboro on my front porch your too old to be trick or treating!

We know you’ll probably eat your kids candy to avoid them from getting cavities. Good for you!

What’s the best candy?

FiveThirtyEight.com had a computer randomly match up 86 different candies with each other. It generated 269,000 matchups . . . over 8,300 people voted . . . and the clear winner was anything with PEANUT BUTTER. Here are the top ten . . .

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. They won 84% of their matchups. Another new study that looked at individual states ALSO found it’s #1.

2. Reese’s Miniatures, the kind in gold foil that people hand out on Halloween. They won 82% of their matchups. So the only thing better is the full-sized version.

3. Twix, 82%.

4. Kit Kats, 76.8%.

5. Snickers, 76.7%.

6. Reese’s Pieces, 73.4%.

7. Milky Ways, 73.1%.

8. Reese’s Stuffed with Pieces, 73%. They’re Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups with Reese’s Pieces INSIDE them.

9. Peanut Butter M&M’s, 72%.

10. Butterfingers, 71%. 3 Musketeers, Starburst, and regular M&M’s just missed the top ten. Good & Plenty’s ranked LAST, even lower than Chiclets.

