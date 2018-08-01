Happy Birthday to Joe Elliott of Def Leppard!

Front man of Def Leppard Joe Elliot celebrates with 59 candles on his birthday cake today. Joe and the gang will be rocking the Gorge with Journey Sept. 29th!

What’s your favorite Def Leppard tune?

In other Def Leppard news…

Def Leppard has teamed up with Rock & Brews Restaurants to introduce Def Leppard Pale and offer fans a chance to win tickets to see the band in concert. Def Leppard Pale was brewed by Elysian Brewing Company in partnership with the group to fuse the infamous malt bodies of British ales with the mysteria of Pacific Northwest hops. The launch of the beer was timed to coincide with the Def Leppard 2018 tour. Rock & Brews Restaurants throughout the U.S. will be the first restaurant brand to offer Def Leppard Pale. In celebration, Rock & Brews Restaurants have a variety of promotions planned, including “an opportunity for fans to win tickets to see Def Leppard on tour in many Rock & Brews’ markets, as well as a chance to win a trip for two to see the band in Los Angeles on October 7th, 2018.”

Leppard frontman Joe Elliott said in a statement: “Rock & Brews celebrates everything that is rock n’ roll and is the perfect place for fans to indulge themselves with a cold Def Leppard Pale.”

(Press Release)