Happy Birthday Angus Young!

Mar 31, 2020 @ 2:08pm
INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: Musician Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at The Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)

AC/DC lead guitarist and founding member Angus Young celebrates his 65 birthday today! As a tribute to one of the most infuential guitar players of all time, join us in celebrating Angus with a vintage AC/DC concert from 1983 and 1986 tonight on KDUX at 9pm! #KDUXLockdownRockdown

 

 

