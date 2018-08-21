Happy 70th Birthday to Robert Plant!

Happy Birthday to the Golden God Robert Plant, who turns 70 today (August 20th)! Although Plant has enjoyed a successful solo career since 1982, he will always be best known for his years fronting Led Zeppelin and co-writing the majority of the band’s songs with Jimmy Page. Last October, Plant released his latest solo set, Carry Fire, which peaked at Number 14 on the Billboard 200. Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters will be back on the road in support of the album starting next month.

In June, Led Zeppelin issued a press release featuring a May 2018 photo of surviving members Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones hold the working draft of their upcoming book, Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin. The tome will be published in October by Reel Art Press in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Zeppelin’s formation.

The latest round of Zeppelin reunion rumors claim the band is in discussions for some type of live event to mark its 50th anniversary later this year. Zeppelin last performed on December 10th, 2007 in London with drummer Jason Bonham filling in for his late-father John Bonham. Last month, a, quote, “well-placed source” revealed to Britain’s The Daily Star, “Everyone around the band is buzzing. Jimmy (Page) and Robert (Plant) are talking again and discussing how to celebrate the big anniversary. Realistically this will be the last time that the band has a reason to reunite. At the moment there are many things on the table being discussed and obviously playing live is one of them. If they won’t play, then they will get other stars out on stage playing their hits and then they would join in.”

Coming on September 7th is Led Zeppelin’s legendary 1976 soundtrack to its classic concert film The Song Remains The Same, with the reissue featuring newly remastered sound supervised by Jimmy Page. This release follows the recent reissue of their live album How The West Was Won, and rounds out the deluxe reissue series of their classic albums that began in 2014, building to the band’s 50th anniversary celebration starting this year. The Song Remains The Same was recorded at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 27th, 28th, and 29th, 1973, when the band was on tour behind their chart-topping Houses Of The Holy album. The double live album was released on October 22nd, 1976 and went on to peak at Number Two on the Billboard 200 albums chart

According to the press release, the new edition “will be released in multiple formats, including the full album’s debut in hi-res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray. The ‘Super Deluxe Boxed Set’ will be the most exquisite and elaborate release in the reissue series, recreating the intricate embossing of the set’s original issue and will also mark the first time the full length film and soundtrack have been available in the same package. On the four-LP set, Page made a change to the track sequence, allowing the epic, 29-minute version of “Dazed And Confused” to be featuring in its entirety on one side of vinyl for the first time.”

Also out now on DVD and digital video is Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters Live At David Lynch’s Festival Of Disruption. The eight-song performance was captured on October 8th, 2016 at L.A.’s Ace Hotel Theatre as part of David Lynch’s inaugural Festival of Disruption, which raised money for The David Lynch Foundation. In addition to newer solo material, Plant dips into Zeppelin’s back catalogue for updated takes on such classics as “Black Dog,” “Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You,” “Going To California,” and a medley of “Hoochie Coochie Man / Whole Lotta Love / Mona.”

In the summer of 2016, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page prevailed in Los Angeles federal court in the copyright infringement lawsuit regarding their authorship of “Stairway To Heaven.” The pair was sued by Michael Skidmore, the trustee of the Randy Craig Wolfe Trust, on behalf of the lateSpirit guitarist who wrote “Taurus” and performed under the name Randy California. The trust was hoping to not only win a monetary judgment, but also secure a writing credit for California on “Stairway To Heaven.”

On June 24th, the seventh and final day of the trial — which saw Plant, Page, and John Paul Jones all take the witness stand — the jury asked for recordings of both song to be played — with “Stairway” being aired twice. These were not the records of each song, but new recordings based solely on the respective song’s sheet music. 20 minutes later, the jury had its verdict.

According to reports, Led Zeppelin reportedly turned down $14 million for two reunion performances at 2016’s “Desert Trip” concerts in Indio, California. Showbiz411.com — the site that broke the news on the concerts — spoke to an insider that revealed that not only were all the headliners each receiving $14 million flat for their pair of weekend sets, but that Zeppelin was approached to reunite and once again, Jimmy Page said yes and Plant chose to pass. The source claimed, “Jimmy went crazy. He really wanted to do it.” Also, although all the acts — including the Who, Bob Dylan, Roger Waters, and Neil Young — signed on as favored nations regarding their fee, sources suggest that both McCartney and the Stones snagged more for their respective sets.

Robert Plant has three children with his ex-wife Maureen Wilson — a daughter, Carmen Jane, who went on to marry Plant’s longtime bass player Charlie Jones, and son Logan Romero. The couple’s second child, Karac Pendragon, died at age five in 1977 from a stomach virus. Following Plant’s divorce in 1983, Plant took up with his wife’s sister, Shirley and fathered his youngest child, Jesse Lee.