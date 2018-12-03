Happy 70th Birthday to Ozzy Osbourne!

The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne will be celebrating with 70 candles on his birthday cake today! Born John Michael Osbourne December 3rd 1948 in Birmingham, England, Ozzy was one of six kids in a working class family.

Ozzy Osbourne has told the Boston Herald that he hopes to return to the studio and record new music after he completes his “No More Tours 2” farewell trek

Ozzy kicked off the main North American leg of “No More Tours 2” August 30th at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He’ll play Tacoma and Portland July 13th and 16th, respectively.

Ozzy’s total album sales from his years in Black Sabbath, combined with his solo work, is over 100 million.

What are your favorite Ozzy songs?