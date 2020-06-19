Happy 70th Birthday to Heart’s Ann Wilson!
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Musician Ann Wilson, of Heart performs at The Best Fest Presents GEORGE FEST An Evening To Celebrate The Music Of George Harrison at The Fonda Theatre on September 28, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Ann Wilson is celebrating her 70th birthday today! She’s considered to be one of the greatest vocalists in rock music, not just in the female genre. Join is for Heart Alive In Seattle in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight at 9pm as we celebrate Ann’s birthday!