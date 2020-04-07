      Weather Alert

Guns N’ Roses in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight at 9pm

Apr 7, 2020 @ 10:31am
INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Music fans watch the Guns N' Roses performance onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Guns N’ Roses is gonna rock the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight at 9pm. You’ll hear classic GNR recorded live at the Ritz in New York in 1988 and on their Use Your Illusion tour! Check it out tonight!

 

 

