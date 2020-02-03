Guns N’ Roses Announce 2020 Tour
INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Music fans watch the Guns N' Roses performance onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Guns N’ Roses will be hitting the road in 202o for their worldwide stadium tour. Seattle will be a stop for the tour on August 2nd at T-Mobile Park.
Full Press release:
Guns N’ Roses announced North American dates as part of their epic 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer. The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will steamroll through Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, Prague and so many more. GNR will be the first ever rock band to perform at the long-awaited Los Angeles SoFi Stadium and will hit MetLife Stadium on the opposite coast, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.
Get on the Nightrain for first shot at tickets beginning FEBRUARY 4th at 10 AM local time.
Nightrain Presale for Milwaukee, WI will start FEBRUARY 5th at 10 AM local time.
Active NIGHTRAIN members will see their UNIQUE presale code displayed on the TOUR page after logging in.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning FEBRUARY 7th at NOON local time.
Members should log in and get their presale code on the tour page. If you’re not a member and you want access to early tickets, join now and pick up one of the all new Nightrain memberships.