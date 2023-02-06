Grays Harbor Royalty Visiting KDUX!

Photo credit: Pat Anderson

Congratulations to our newly crowned Grays Harbor Royalty!~ Miss Grays Harbor Lauren Fagerstedt and Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen Saylor Heikkela! Lauren Fagerstedt (L) goes to Grays Harbor College to achieve her Associate In Arts degree and then will transfer to Central Washington University to study early childhood education. Her goal is to become a pre-school or kindergarten teacher. Her social impact initiative she’ll be promoting is “Kids For Kindness”.

Sayler Heikkila (R) is a junior at Aberdeen High School and her social impact initiative she’ll be promoting is “Protecting Marine Life Talent”:

Both title holders will compete in their respective state pageants:

2023 Miss Washington’s Outstanding Teen Competition Weekend

June 21-24, 2023, Olympia, WA

2023 Miss Washington Week

June 25 – July 1, 2023, Olympia, WA

Listen to the interview above: