GH Shorebird Festival Brings The Fun!

The Grays Harbor Shorebird and Nature Festival returned to action this past weekend in Hoquiam drawing crowds of people to the Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge. It’s one of the best places to view shorebirds from the Sandpiper Trail to watch the annual shorebirds migration. The headquarters was located at Hoquiam Middle School providing tours, vendors and demonstrations. There was so much to do for outdoor and nature enthusiasts, artists and those just looking to get out and about and have some fun. For more information check out the Grays Harbor Shorebird Festival website. Special thanks to Rick Moyer from Moyer Multimedia for the amazing pictures.