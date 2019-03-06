Game of Thrones – Season 8 (Official Trailer)

Fans have been glued to glimpses of footage of Game of Thrones’ final season, and on Tuesday, they got their first look at the full trailer for the final season. Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark introduces it, saying, “I know death. He’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one.” Then, there are glimpses of Winterfell, troops and dragons, with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) approaching them. Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.