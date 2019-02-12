Foreigner with Night Ranger at Wa. State Fair Sept. 18th

Washington State Fair Welcomes Classic Rock Artists

Foreigner with Special Guest Night Ranger, September 18

Pre-Sale tickets on sale Feb. 11, general public Feb. 16

Click here for special KDUX radio pre-sale!

Puyallup, WA –Feb. 11, 2019 – The Washington State Fair is excited to welcome Classic Rock Artists Foreigner with Special Guest Night Ranger, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 as part of the Columbia Bank Concert Series.

With ten multi-platinum albums and sixteen Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 75 million.

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including Juke Box Hero, Cold As Ice, Hot Blooded, Waiting For A Girl Like You, Feels Like The First Time, Urgent, Head Games, Say You Will, Dirty White Boy, Long, Long Way From Home and the worldwide #1 hit, I Want To Know What Love Is, Foreigner continues to rock the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success.

With more than 17 Million albums sold worldwide, over 3500 live performances, and a radio audience that exceeds 1 Billion, Night Ranger has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era. With multiple songs that have significantly impacted popular culture, Night Ranger continue to expand their ever-growing fan-base.

Their popularity is fueled by an impressive string of instantly recognizable hit singles and signature album tracks, including legendary titles such as “Sister Christian,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” “When You Close Your Eyes,” the anthemic “(You Can Still) Rock In America,” along with “Sentimental Street,” “Goodbye,” “Sing Me Away” and “Four in the Morning.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. Visit http://www.thefair.com/subscribe and join our free E-Club for access to the best seats and ticket offers. E-Club members get the opportunity to buy tickets to all shows in the Columbia Bank Concert Series lineup, before the general public.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. Prices are $65, $55, $45 and include Fair gate admission. Tickets will be available on The Fair website, http://www.thefair.com/fun/details/foreigner or by phone (888) 559-FAIR (3247) daily, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. PDT. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Washington State Fair’s Box Office, 9th Ave SW and Meridian St. (see website for hours). Online and phone purchases are subject to standard processing fees. Tickets purchased on site will be charged a $3.50 per ticket service fee.

Tickets will go on sale for other artists in the coming months. Visit http://www.thefair.com/concerts for updated information. The current shows that have been announced are: