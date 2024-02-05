104.7 KDUX 104.7 KDUX Logo

Foreigner to Kick-off Wa. State Fair

February 5, 2024 11:28AM PST
Foreigner to rock Washington State Fair in Puyallup August 30th 2024

Foreigner bring their Farewell tour to Puyallup August 30th to kick off the Washington State Fair Concert Series. It will be a night of legendary hits featuring the band that has sold over 80 million records world wide with hits like; Urgent, Hot-Blooded, Feels Like the First Time, I Want To Know What Love is and Juke Box Hero!

Buy tickets HERE!

KDUX Pre-sale Password: radio

Pre-sale – Wednesday, February 7, 10:00 a.m. thru Friday, February 9, 10:00 a.m.

On-sale – Friday, February 9, 10:00 a.m.

Congratulations to Rick Jenkins of Aberdeen who won tickets on the Rock of the Coast 104.7 KDUX!

 

