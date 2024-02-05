Foreigner to Kick-off Wa. State Fair

Foreigner bring their Farewell tour to Puyallup August 30th to kick off the Washington State Fair Concert Series. It will be a night of legendary hits featuring the band that has sold over 80 million records world wide with hits like; Urgent, Hot-Blooded, Feels Like the First Time, I Want To Know What Love is and Juke Box Hero!

Buy tickets HERE!

KDUX Pre-sale Password: radio

Pre-sale – Wednesday, February 7, 10:00 a.m. thru Friday, February 9, 10:00 a.m.

On-sale – Friday, February 9, 10:00 a.m.

Congratulations to Rick Jenkins of Aberdeen who won tickets on the Rock of the Coast 104.7 KDUX!