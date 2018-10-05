First Clam Dig Of The Season Approved

First razor clam dig of season set for Oct. 11-13

OLYMPIA – The first razor clam dig of the fall season will get underway Oct. 11-13 at various ocean beaches.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has approved the dig on evening tides at Twin Harbors, Copalis, and Mocrocks after marine toxin tests showed that clams on those beaches are safe to eat. No digging will be allowed on any beach before noon.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates, and evening low tides:

Oct. 11, Thursday, 8:58 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 12, Friday, 9:41 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 13, Saturday, 10:26 p.m.; +0.1 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, recommends that diggers hit the beach about an hour or two before low tide for the best results.

Diggers want to be sure to come prepared with good lighting devices and always keep an eye on the surf, particularly in the fall when the best low tides come after dark, he added.

“Digging after dark brings with it the spectacle of thousands of small lights representing individual razor clam diggers working their way up and down the beach,” said Ayres.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2018-19 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

Proposed razor clam digs through December are listed below, along with evening low tides and beaches:

Oct. 25, Thursday, 7:55 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 26, Friday, 8:36 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 27, Saturday, 9:19 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 28, Sunday, 10:08 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 8, Thursday, 6:57 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 9, Friday, 7:36 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 10, Saturday, 8:15 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 11, Sunday, 8:56 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 22, Thursday, 5:55 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 23, Friday, 6:36 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 24, Saturday, 7:20 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis, Mocrocks

Nov. 25, Sunday, 8:05 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 6, Thursday, 6:01 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 7, Friday, 6:40 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 8, Saturday, 7:16 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 9, Sunday, 7:53 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks