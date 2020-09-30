      Weather Alert

Fall 2020 Cash Contest Rules

Sep 30, 2020 @ 5:34am

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE NATIONAL FALL 2020 CASH CONTEST 

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES FOR THE NATIONAL FALL 2020 CASH CONTEST.

http://bit.ly/FallCashContest2020 

FOR SPANISH VERSION: http://bit.ly/SpanishFallCashContest2020

Trending Posts
Classic AC/DC in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight @9
Ozzy Osbourne in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight at 9pm
Interviews
Pearl Jam live from 1994 in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight at 9pm
#MetallicaMonday on KDUX will be "Live In Copenhagen" 2009