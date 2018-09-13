Encore airing of Clint & The Eastwoods tonight on KDUX

There is an encore presentation of local rockers Clint & The Eastwoods interview with Pat Anderson tonight (9/13/18) at 9pm on KDUX. Scott Gwinn, Clint Rattie and Brian Smith sit down with P.A. in the studio to chat about the new release, hear cuts from the album and the stories around them. The band will also be premiering the album in a live setting Saturday September 15th at Charlie’s Bar in Montesano.
Clint & The Eastwoods with P.A. on KDUX again tonight (9/13/18). Don’t miss it!

Tracklisting:

  1. Hammer Down
  2. Drive It Home
  3. Something Good
  4. Gone For Good
  5. Big Bang
  6. Shake It Off
  7. California
  8. Raise The Dead
  9. Sticks And Stones
  10. It’s Gonna Be Alright
