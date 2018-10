Local rockers Electic Eye are releasing their debut cd “We Play Rock N’ Roll” with a live listening party at Mount Olympus Brewing in downtown Aberdeen Oct. 26th at 7pm. Tune in tonight at 9pm on KDUX for ‘In the Studio’ with P.A. as he sits down with band members Phil Luce, Dennis Luce and Jake Blood for an exclusive interview on the inception of Electric Eye and we’ll hear tunes from their new c.d.

Listen in… Tonight (10/18) at 9pm on KDUX.