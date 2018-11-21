Driftwood’s ‘Looking At Christmas’ opens this weekend

The latest Driftwood holiday play opens this Saturday November 24th at 7:30pm. Come see our stellar cast in ‘Looking At Christmas‘ , directed by Steven Puvogel. All ages welcome at this play. Thanks to Casey, Susanna and Sadie for dropping by KDUX to tell us about it.

Ticket Prices:

Adults $15
Students $10

Here are the following performances:
Sat, Nov 24th, 2018 at 7:30 pm
Fri, Nov 30th, 2018 at 7:30 pm PWYC
Sat, Dec 1st, 2018 at 7:30 pm
Fri, Dec 7th, 2018 at 7:30 pm
Sat, Dec 8th, 2018 at 7:30 pm
Fri, Dec 14th, 2018 at 7:30 pm
Sat, Dec 15th, 2018 at 7:30 pm
Sun, Dec 16th, 2018 at 1:30 pm

Looking At Chirstmas is described as follows: “Christmas Eve. New York City. An aspiring writer and a struggling actress meet while looking at the famous holiday windows, and the characters in the displays come to life and look back at them, including a lecherous elf with eyes for Mrs. Claus; Scrooge and Tiny Tim arguing about being portrayed as zombies; a street-wise Little Match Girl; and a jealous Joseph The Carpenter. A smart, sweet, slightly twisted holiday romantic comedy.”

See Driftwood Theatre for more information.

 

