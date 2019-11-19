Doobie Brothers Announce 50th Anniversary Tour
The Doobie Brothers are going to celebrate 50 years with an incredible tour!
Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee will be back on tour together for the first time in nearly 25 years to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s founding
You can get tickets to The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour when they go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 6 at 10am local time.
Win your tickets from KDUX on the Best of Thursday 11/21 at 7am with P.A. & the KDUX Morning Show!
Most recently the Doobie Brothers have been nominated for possible induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame 2020 class.