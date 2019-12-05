Doobie Brothers “50th Anniversay Tour” pre-sale info right here!
The Doobie Brothers are going to celebrate 50 years with an incredible tour!
Start: Thu 12/05/19 10:00 am PST
End: Thu 12/05/19 10:00 pm PST
Link: https://concerts.livenation.com/event/0F00576ED71E37E5
Code: guitar
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS
ANNOUNCE 50th ANNIVERSARY TOUR
WHITE RIVER AMPHITHEATRE – AUBURN, WA
Saturday, September 5, 2020
On Sale Friday, December 6 at 10:00 a.m.
Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee will be back on tour together for the first time in nearly 25 years to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s founding
You can get tickets to The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour when they go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 6 at 10am local time.
Most recently the Doobie Brothers have been nominated for possible induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame 2020 class.