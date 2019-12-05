      Weather Alert

Doobie Brothers “50th Anniversay Tour” pre-sale info right here!

Dec 5, 2019 @ 7:21am

The Doobie Brothers are going to celebrate 50 years with an incredible tour!

 

Here’s the presale info for The Doobie Brothers!

Start: Thu 12/05/19 10:00 am PST

End: Thu 12/05/19 10:00 pm PST

Link: https://concerts.livenation.com/event/0F00576ED71E37E5

Code: guitar

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

ANNOUNCE 50th ANNIVERSARY TOUR

WHITE RIVER AMPHITHEATRE – AUBURN, WA

Saturday, September 5, 2020

 On Sale Friday, December 6 at 10:00 a.m.

Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee will be back on tour together for the first time in nearly 25 years to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s founding

You can get tickets to The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour when they go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 6 at 10am local time.

Most recently the Doobie Brothers have been nominated for possible induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame 2020 class.

