Do you “Regift” presents? Top reasons people do it:

A poll of 2,000 people found 46% of us wish we could just pick out our own Christmas gifts, so we’d get stuff we actually want.

The survey also asked people about stuff they’ve regifted . . . returned . . . or just tossed in the trash, and WHY they did it. Here are the top ten reasons . . .

1. I just didn’t like the gift.

2. I couldn’t use it in time. So that applies to things like gift cards and Groupons.

3. I already owned one.

4. I liked the gift, but thought someone else would like it more.

5. I got too many of them. Like if you end up with five boxes of chocolate.

6. I regifted to save money on someone else’s gift.

7. It didn’t fit. So that one’s mostly about clothing.

8. I used it as an emergency gift after I forgot to get someone a present.

9. I didn’t have space for it.