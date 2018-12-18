Do you “Regift” presents? Top reasons people do it:

The Top Ten Reasons for Regifting a Present
A poll of 2,000 people found 46% of us wish we could just pick out our own Christmas gifts, so we’d get stuff we actually want.
The survey also asked people about stuff they’ve regifted . . . returned . . . or just tossed in the trash, and WHY they did it. Here are the top ten reasons . . .
1. I just didn’t like the gift.
2. I couldn’t use it in time. So that applies to things like gift cards and Groupons.
3. I already owned one.
4. I liked the gift, but thought someone else would like it more.
5. I got too many of them. Like if you end up with five boxes of chocolate.
6. I regifted to save money on someone else’s gift.
7. It didn’t fit. So that one’s mostly about clothing.
8. I used it as an emergency gift after I forgot to get someone a present.
9. I didn’t have space for it.