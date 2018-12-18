Do you “Regift” presents? Top reasons people do it:

The Top Ten Reasons for Regifting a Present

A poll of 2,000 people found 46% of us wish we could just pick out our own Christmas gifts, so we’d get stuff we actually want.

The survey also asked people about stuff they’ve regifted . . . returned . . . or just tossed in the trash, and WHY they did it.  Here are the top ten reasons . . .

1.  I just didn’t like the gift.

2.  I couldn’t use it in time.  So that applies to things like gift cards and Groupons.

3.  I already owned one.

4.  I liked the gift, but thought someone else would like it more.

5.  I got too many of them.  Like if you end up with five boxes of chocolate.

6.  I regifted to save money on someone else’s gift.

7.  It didn’t fit.  So that one’s mostly about clothing.

8.  I used it as an emergency gift after I forgot to get someone a present.

9.  I didn’t have space for it.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Legendary Actress/Director Penny Marshall has died Keith Richards is 75 years old today! Northwest Colleges to benefit from Metallica’s foundation Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks and The Zombies lead Rock Hall 2019 Inductees NHL Approves 32nd Team, Will Be In Seattle It’s National Cookie Day!
Comments