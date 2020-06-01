      Weather Alert

Def Leppard & Motley Crue Stadium Tour Rescheduled to 2021

Jun 1, 2020 @ 11:21am

Def Leppard, Motley Crue with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts were to embark on a massive stadium tour this Summer. Sadly, due the corona virus pandemic it’s just not possible or safe to continue with a tour of this magnitude this year. The bands released a collective message via their respective social media today:

“We wanted to continue to communicate with our fans and update you with valid information as it becomes available. The official decision has been made to move all North American Stadium Tour dates into the Summer of 2021. The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets will be honored for all postponed shows and refund policy information will be made shortly. Stay tuned, be safe and we will see you next year!”

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

 

 

 

